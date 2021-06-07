KRQE Newsfeed: Gas tax, Summer school, Hazy skies, Arizona fires, UNM architecture

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] City reveals results from cannabis store location and gas tax survey The Albuquerque City Council will meet today to possibly overturn the mayor’s veto of the Gas Tax Initiative. This comes as results of a city survey show most people in Albuquerque don’t want the tax increase. Late last week, Mayor Tim Keller said he vetoed the proposal because we are just barely coming out of the pandemic and this is not the time to consider a gas tax hike. However, critics argue the proposed hike would not have been on the ballot for voters to decide until November 2022. In order for the city council to overturn the mayor’s veto, they would need six councilors to vote in favor of sending the issue to voters.

[2] APS summer courses now full The first term of summer school for APS begins today and the district says both terms are now full. Nationally, a record-breaking number of U.S. children are expected to attend summer school this year. The Department of Education believes more than 3.3 million students will attend which is more than the number that attended in 2019. APS is calling on all seniors who need a class to graduate to contact their school to make accommodations.

[3] Hazy skies and dry conditions Monday morning Today will be mostly dry, aside from storms in eastern NM. Storms will pop up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and central mountains, moving east throughout the late afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe, with damaging wind and hail.

[4] Arizona wildfires prompt Health Alert in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Wildfires in eastern Arizona are prompting evacuation orders around the Phoenix area. In New Mexico, it’s prompting a Health Alert for Bernalillo County until 2 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the fires are causing haze to move into western New Mexico and into the Albuquerque metro area.

[5] UNM launches new architecture and design summer program for high school students UNM is introducing a new summer program. The Architecture and Design Summer Academy is set to help high school students get experience and create portfolios for college. This is the first year for the program and UNM is going in on two separate two-week programs for high school juniors and seniors. One program is held in Albuquerque and the other is in Santa Fe. Each session will be different but both focus on the different areas of architecture and planning.