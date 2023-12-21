Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Men accused of dragging homeless man with a Jeep at a Santa Fe gas station – Two gas station workers in Santa Fe are accused of chaining a homeless man at the feet and dragging him across the gas station’s parking lot Monday night. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Gomez, 22, and Adrian Montoya, 31, were trying to move a 50-year-old homeless man off of a Speedway gas station property on Agua Fria. When the man didn’t get up, investigators say the suspects tied the man to a jeep and dragged him across the parking lot.

[2] ABD warn homeowners if they don’t register their alarms, they won’t respond – Albuquerque police are urging residents to register their home alarms and business alarms with the city. Starting in 2024, officers will no longer respond to unregistered alarms. APD said that only 2% of alarm calls they respond to are valid. Police said most false alarms are triggered after people forget to disarm their alarms in the morning when they go to work and when they get home at night. APD said that with a reduction in false alarms, it will free up officers to help those who really need them.

[3] Dry and warm ahead of next big storm – This afternoon will be filled with much more sunshine, drier air, and warmer conditions than yesterday. A bit more cloud coverage will arrive Friday ahead of an incoming storm system. A few showers are possible across western New Mexico Friday afternoon, before a huge surge of moisture arrives late Friday night and continues to push across the state Saturday. Widespread low elevation rain and high elevation snow is expected to continue through Saturday night.

[4] City of Albuquerque starts project to reduce Bosque wildfire risk – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department has started a routine winter project aimed at reducing wildfire risk in the Bosque. The goal is to treat around 400 acres and remove non-native and invasive plants. The project will include both the east and west sides of the Bosque from just north of Central Avenue to Bridge Boulevard and Cesar Chavez. Officials plan to continue the project until April of next year.

[5] Albuquerque woman celebrates 100th birthday – For one Albuquerque family, this December merits an extra special celebration: Edith Elsik’s 100th birthday. Born in Oklahoma in 1923, Edith is one of the last of the generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. During the war, Edith started working in the Air Force. She moved to New Mexico with her late husband, getting a job with the Department of Energy. She attributes her long life to being surrounded by family, a healthy lifestyle, and a night cap.