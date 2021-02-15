KRQE Newsfeed: Frigid cold temps, I-40 reopens, APD oversight team, Ski area open, Old Town wedding

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Frigid temperatures across New Mexico Monday morning This morning is frigid across the state, with most temperatures in the negatives, single digits, and teens. With the wind chill, it is even colder, and frostbite is a high risk if you do not dress properly! There are still some snow showers moving through central and southern New Mexico, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. Dense fog and freezing fog are causing limiting visibility in Cortez, Colorado, and Silver City, New Mexico.

[2] I-40 reopens at Atrisco Vista, Route 66 casino following semi crash The blast of winter led to the shutdown of a portion of I-40 after two semi-trucks crashed on Sunday night. I-40 at Atrisco Vista is back open Monday morning. The crash forced officials to shut the road down in both directions between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Monday morning, traffic is moving slowly through the area as there could still be some tricky spots.

[3] Proposal would hire outside team to oversee Albuquerque Police Department An outside team will soon oversee the Albuquerque Police Department. The Albuquerque Journal describes it as “police who police the police”. They report the city and Department of Justice are in talks to hire a team of investigators on a temporary basis. They would assist APD internal affairs after officers use force that causes injury, hospitalization, or death. A judge must sign off on the plan.

[4] Sandia Peak Ski Area opens Monday Sandia Peak Ski Area will reopen this afternoon. The area got at least five inches of snow over the weekend, allowing them to open a couple of chair lifts. Guests have to buy their tickets online in advance.

[5] Local couple braves winter weather for Old Town wedding A New Mexico couple is likely still talking about their wedding in frigid cold temperatures. Isaac and Jasmine braved Saturday night’s snow to get married on the anniversary of their first date. The wedding was planned a year ago and the bride and groom chose an ice cream cake.