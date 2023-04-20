Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Luis Talamantes’ friend describes cover-up, fleeing to Texas in Jacque Vigil murder trial – Detailing a story about what Luis Talamantes-Romero did after Jacque Vigil was killed at her Albuquerque home, a friend of Talamantes testified Wednesday morning in the high-profile murder trial. Talamantes is accused of shooting and killing Vigil in November 2019 in the driveway of Vigil’s northwest Albuquerque home. Karla Aguirre took the witness stand to start day three of proceedings. Aguirre told jurors Talamantes eventually admitted to shooting Jacque Vigil. After news of the shooting made it out to the public, Aguirre says Talamantes became increasing worried about the killing in the day that followed. Jurors also viewed police body camera video from the first arriving officers on the scene and viewed crime scene photos. Thursday’s testimony is expected to continue with an APD Crime Scene Specialist, Detective Andrea Ortiz.

[2] Lawsuit filed against several NMSU men’s basketball players and coaches over hazing allegations – Two players are suing NMSU for hazing and sexual assault while they were on the basketball team. The hazing led to NMSU canceling their season and firing their coach. The lawsuit names former head coach Greg Heiar, associate head coach Dominique Taylor, as well as three players Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Junior, and Deshawndre Washington. One of multiple incidents detailed in the lawsuit says, on November 12, during a road game at the University of Texas at El Paso, the lawsuit claims the three players cornered Odunewu, taunted him, tackled him to the floor of the bus, pulled his pants, and sexually assaulted him.

[3] Cooler temperatures and more wind Thursday – Today will be around five to fifteen degrees colder than yesterday, thanks to the cold front. Highs will only be in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Winds will pick back up by midday, with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph. The Metro will see wind gusts up to around 35 mph, and southern NM will see the lightest winds of all, gusting up to around 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through Friday, but they will start warming Saturday and Sunday.

[4] New speed cameras now live on two Albuquerque roads – Two new speed cameras are now live on busy stretches of road in Albuquerque. The new cameras, one at Avenida Cesar Chavez and the other on 98th St. between Tower and Central went live in the last couple of weeks. City officials say they looked at traffic data and chose the two locations due to excessive speeds and hope the cameras can improve safety in the two areas.

[5] You can bid to name two kangaroos at Clovis zoo – Two red kangaroos at the Hillcrest Park Zoo are set to get new names. The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is holding an auction to give the kangaroos new names. So far, the leading bid is over $500. Cash from the auction goes to support the zoo. This isn’t the first time the zoo has used a bidding contest to name a zoo resident. In 2022, the $750 winning bid to name the zoo’s camel: Alexander Camelton.