KRQE Newsfeed: Found vehicle, Cannabis regulations, Windy day, Facing federal charges, Hiring spree

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Off-road vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash located; community mourns for 7-year-old Albuquerque police say they’ve found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed a young boy outside the River of Lights. However, they are still looking for the driver. After getting dozens of tips, police found the ATV that was involved in the crash at a home near 65th Street and Avalon. In a now-deleted tweet, APD said the vehicle had been modified to look different from the pictures released to the public. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

[2] Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve cannabis regulations The Bernalillo County Commission finalized its non-medical marijuana regulations. The ordinance outlines other restrictions on where people can grow, sell, and consume cannabis. However, it also allows businesses to apply for exceptions through a special use permit. The regulations will apply when general adult-use cannabis sales become legal in New Mexico in April.

[3] Heavy snow, rain, and strong wind cause problems for Wednesday morning commute Heavy rain and snow along with strong winds are moving from west to east through northern New Mexico and southern Colorado during the morning commute. Snow squalls are possible, with quick drops in visibility and messy road conditions. This rain and snow will move through the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley early on, pushing east of the Sandias by around 7 a.m.

[4] Video shows former Las Vegas police officer punch mail carrier A former Las Vegas, New Mexico police officer is facing federal charges after he punched a postal worker there times. Surveillance video taken on Dec. 3 shows retired Las Vegas Police officer Robert Gutierrez punch the postal worker first in the face. Gutierrez claimed he was threatening his family. The postal worker denies that and said they had been arguing for weeks over politics. The postal worker also told investigators he left a notice in Gutierrez’s mailbox to pick up his parcel at the post office to avoid another conflict.

[5] State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe Twelve state agencies will be participating in a hiring event. Available positions range from entry-level to upper management. Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews on Wednesday. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes, three references, school transcripts, and many other documents that may be needed. The event will be at La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.