Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Luis Talamantes found guilty of murder in trial for 2019 Jacque Vigil killing – Jurors have found Luis Talamantes Romero guilty of first degree murder and seven other charges in the 2019 killing of Jacque Vigil. Jurors convicted Talamantes on eight charges Wednesday, including first degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, attempted to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and larceny

[2] Former Governor Jerry Apodaca passes away – Former Governor Jerry Apodaca has passed away. He served as the governor of New Mexico in the mid-to-late-70s. Apodaca passed away on April 26, 2023, at age 88. He was born in Las Cruces and was elected in 1974. Current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said he paved the way for more New Mexicans to enter public office.

[3] Warmer and quieter ahead of Friday storm – This afternoon will warm up, and highs will climb back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. The next storm will move in Friday, starting to bring snow and rain to the northeast highlands after midnight tonight. Rain and some flurries will move into the central mountains and central highlands during the morning, and rain will cross the east plains from morning through early afternoon. The Metro may see a light shower, but most areas will stay dry, west of the central mountain chain.

[4] Neighbors voice parking, noise concerns in Sawmill District – Some residents living in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District are complaining about the noise and the increase in traffic in the area. Neighbors say parking has become scarce thanks to the increase in traffic from the booming development. They also say the noise coming from live events at Sawmill Market is becoming too much. The city says its aware of noise complaints and will work with Sawmill Market to keep the noise down.

[5] Local art exhibit showcases revitalized abandoned road signs – The nonprofit Friends of the Orphan Signs is trying to keep the history of Route 66 alive. An art exhibit is showcasing revitalized abandoned road signs. The latest sign the nonprofit is working on is located on 8th Street and Central at what used to be The Hotel Blue. Creative Director Sara Rivera said the sign will honor all the different languages people speak. They are showing their work at Fusion Gallery in Downtown. Guests will see the project they’ve done in the last 13 years. The exhibit will continue until Sunday at the Fusion Gallery on the 700 block of 1st Street.