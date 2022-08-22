Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. About 100 miles away, Ruidoso is also cleaning up after getting close to two inches of rain Saturday, the storm did cause some damage to homes. In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable.

[2] Flooding threat continues with more evening storms – More scattered storms will develop in all of the mountains this afternoon, moving southeast off of the high terrain throughout the evening. There will also be some scattered storms in the low terrain of southeast New Mexico. Northeast New Mexico and the low terrain of the Four Corners will stay the driest today. The Metro, middle Rio Grande Valley, east mountains and central highlands will see more evening storms. The monsoon will produce daily mountain storms through the work week, and temperatures will stay cooler than normal all week.

[3] Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is accused of hitting and killing another man waiting at a bus stop. Police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge Challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande Sunday. They say a man waiting at the bus stop died on scene. Police say Sandoval took the license plate off of the car and left, later returning with his parents. Police say a breath test showed there was alcohol in his system, but officers requested a warrant for a blood draw.

[4] Man back in custody after escaping from jail in Chaves County – Mason Lucero made a brief escape from the Chaves County Detention Center before being brought back into custody. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Harrington says Lucero escaped Saturday night after doors were left open. A Roswell Police Officer spotted Lucero and gave chase. Police say Lucero gave them a fake name of someone else, but it turned out the name had warrants. Harrington says Lucero eventually gave a full confession.

[5] State Fair livestock show is back after being canceled due to the pandemic – After being on hiatus for two years, the junior livestock show and sale is making a return to the New Mexico State Fair. 4H and FFA students work all year for the opportunity to participate in the Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The show had been put on hold for the last two years. This year, they’re coming back in person and the students are thrilled. They look forward to show their hard work and be advocates for the agriculture industry.