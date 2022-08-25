Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Roads connected to Grant County bridge give out under flood pressure – People all across New Mexico are grappling with destructive aftermath of recent flooding. In Grant County, heavy rains continue to force closures of roads and schools. Officials say they have never seen the Gila River this swollen, reaching one of its highest levels in the past century. Areas in Eddy, Chaves and Taos counties have seen significant rain in the last week, leaving some homes damaged or destroyed.

[2] Complaints stack up about messy, ‘dangerous’ Four Hills property – People living in a Four Hills neighborhood are dealing with a nightmare neighbor. The city of Albuquerque says the have received 25 calls about the home already this year. The house is barely visible, and the front yard is filled with furniture, appliances, and trash. At the house, you can barely see it. It’s covered by couches, bookcases, construction material, and toppled basketball hoops. According to court records the owner of the house was charged with a zoning violation for the mess in April. She failed to show up to court and a warrant was issued for her arrest. KRQE asked the city what their next step is, but they did not give any details

[3] Drier Thursday for most, but heavier storms return Friday – The Rio Grande Valley will be mostly dry, with only a slight chance for some hit or miss showers or a thunderstorm. The southwest could see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most storm activity will be in the Four Corners, west mountains and northern mountains. Scattered rain will last through the night in this area, thanks to an upper level disturbance. This disturbance will bring heavy rain and storms to much of northern and central New Mexico on Friday afternoon and evening.

[4] Biden approves New Mexico wildfire relief – People that have been hit hard with fires and flooding will continue to have cleanup costs covered by FEMA. The 90-day extension will continue to cover the cost of debris removal, that includes help with ongoing flooding around the burn scar. This applies to seven counties. FEMA says this is different than individual assistance, which includes home repair and rental assistance.

[5] BernCo changes zoning code to make building a casita easier – Bernalillo County is hoping a rule change could help with a lack of affordable housing, by making it easier for people to build and own a casita. The board of commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s zoning code that will soon make the process easier. Previously, someone looking to build would have to get a special permit. Now, that permit is no longer required. While a permit will no longer be needed, other rules will still be in place, including creating additional parking, and the casita would have to be a certain distance away from the original dwelling.