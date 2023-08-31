Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Three Albuquerque firefighters charged with rape – Three men have been accused of raping a woman at an Albuquerque condominium complex in July. Two of the suspects are firefighters with AFR, and one of them has recently retired from AFR. According to the criminal complaint, the victim spent the day of Saturday, July 15, with two of the men. Later that day, she went with them to a swimming pool, where they were all drinking alcohol. The complaint says the third man arrived at the pool as well, and the group continued drinking. They then went to one of the men’s residence, where the three men held down and took turns raping the woman. According to police, the victim was able to climb out of a bathroom window and was found by another resident, who called the police.

[2] Farmington Police Chief speaks out months after mass shooting – Months after a Farmington teen opened fire in his neighborhood, killing three people, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe says people are still coming to grips with the event. Questions still remain on what led to the Farmington High School student going on a killing spree outside his home. The chief previously pointed out that Beau Wilson legally purchased the AR15 within weeks of his 18th birthday, about six months before the mass shooting. The chief says he made a serious effort to stay connected with the community he serves as they continue to grieve.

[3] Near-record heat to end the work week for New Mexico – It is going to be a hot afternoon, with high temperatures climbing near daily records. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s for most of New Mexico. Skies will be mostly sunny, but isolated storms will be possible in the west and southwest mountains, as well as a couple of storms in the northern mountains. We could see a few storms moving into the northeast highlands near I-25 this evening, and a couple of storms near the Chuska Mountains and Farmington tonight.

[4] LED lighting installed to deter crime in Downtown Albuquerque – The city said it’s aiming to put up more than 50 new lights all around Downtown. The department said this lighting initiative comes after a proposal by City Councilor Isaac Benton who requested a safer approach. officials said over the last six months crews have installed 24 LED lights in the alley between Central and Copper. Those lights run from 3rd Street up to 6th Street. The city stated it’s still working to install 12 more LED lights along Copper and Silver, but it expects to finish that project over the next couple of months.

[5] CABQ opens 2023 registration for Company’s Comin’ volunteers – With Balloon Fiesta a little more than a month away, the city is inviting everyone in Albuquerque to help the city look its best. Registration is now open for the annual Company’s Comin’ community cleanup. People can sign up to help clean up trash and debris around their neighborhoods or join volunteers for a cleanup at Balloon Fiesta Park. Those who register by September 22 will receive free trash bags and gloves from the city. Solid Waste will pick up the trash they collect.