Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Retired Las Vegas firefighter remembered – Frank Lovato was killed in the deadly crash following a police chase on I-25. Lovato was a retired firefighter at the Las Vegas Fire Department. Lovato started as a volunteer with the fire department and worked his way up to become an engineer until he retired in 2006. The fire department has decided to retire his badge, number 27. He leaves behind a wife, kids and grandchildren.

[2] Officer, civilian killed in crash following chase on I-25 near Santa Fe – The Governor is ordering flags at half staff after a police officer and a retired firefighter were killed in a crash near Santa Fe as police tried to stop a kidnapping suspect. Police say a man armed with a knife took a vehicle with a woman still inside. Police chased him going the wrong way on I-25 before the fatal crash. Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato were killed in the crash.

[3] Morning showers, strong wind Friday afternoon – Rain showers are moving through central, eastern and northern New Mexico this morning. They will continue in eastern NM through the late morning, ending for all areas by 11 AM – 12 PM. Skies will clear for most during the afternoon, but scattered rain and snow showers will start back up by the mid-late afternoon in the San Juan Mountains and Four Corners. Winds will become very gusty this afternoon, with 40-50 mph wind gusts in most areas. Wind advisories and red flag warnings will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.

[4] Woman who allegedly pulled gun in road rage incident released – The woman accused of road rage over another driver’s pro-vaccine bumper sticker says it was fear that made her pull out a gun. During a detention hearing, the state suggested the outburst even took a racial turn, with Blair calling out the driver’s “Black Lives Matter” sticker and using a racial slur. The defense argued Blair never actually pointed the gun and only took it out because she feared for her own safety. Since Blair does not have a significant criminal history, Judge Montano agreed to release her.

[5] Fiery Foods and BBQ show kicks off for its 33rd year – The annual Fiery Foods and BBQ Show kicks off at Sandia Resort and Casino. This year it will feature more than 1,000 different products from around the world and the premier of a new film Chiliheads. According to the Fiery Foods and BBQ Show proof of vaccine and masks will not be required to attend.