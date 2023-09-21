Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] 2 ABQ firefighters fired after rape allegation triggers investigation – Three Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters were investigated after a rape allegation was made against them. An internal investigation of “off-duty conduct” was launched to see if the employees violated AFR policies, and the accused were placed on administrative leave, with one firefighter, Anthony Martin, retiring. After the conclusion of the investigation, Firefighter Angel Portillo and Lieutenant Aden Heyman were terminated as officials determined they did violate policies.

[2] New Mexico educators work to curb teacher shortage – As the teacher shortage continues to impact New Mexico schools, local educators came together to share ideas on how to combat the problem. The Golden Apple Foundation has made it a mission to find and keep teachers in New Mexico schools, and they say the job has never been harder. In a Round Table discussion Wednesday, aspiring teachers and state educators described the struggles of being an educator in New Mexico. The Golden Apple Foundation is encouraging aspiring teachers to apply for a scholarship through their program.

[3] Rain chances and breezy winds around New Mexico – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving east through southern New Mexico Thursday morning. There will be just enough moisture for isolated storms to develop early to mid-afternoon in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, and the east plains. Winds will be breezy today, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be near normal for most of the state, with more sunshine than Wednesday.

[4] Rio Rancho mayor shares passion for cooking with community – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hill is sharing his hobby by teaching cooking classes at Rio Rancho senior centers. Mayor Hull says he’s taught three classes this year. Rio Rancho senior services tries to hold one class each month. The next class will be at Meadowlark Senior Center on October 26.

[5] Albuquerque teen breaking records in archery – At just 17-years-old Francesca Benavidez is already breaking records in a sport she started playing only nine month ago. She is a senior at the Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science. In January she was already competing in the U.S. Archery JOAD Indoor Nationals. By July, she broke a world record for a 50 meter double round while competing in Pennsylvania. This weekend, Benavidez will be competing in the Colorado State Championship for fun.