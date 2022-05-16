Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – The Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire is on the verge of becoming the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. The fire has burned close to 289,000 acres. The areas of Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper/Lower Colonias in San Miguel County were moved to the ‘Go’ status and were told to evacuate yesterday.

[2] Las Vegas teacher shares uncertainty surrounding the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak fire – Teachers and students in the Las Vegas school district are scrambling to finish up the year as the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire keeps them out of the classroom. That has one teacher waiting to see if she would have to evacuate again. Some of her students left the state when they evacuated; going to Texas, Colorado and even Kentucky. The Las Vegas School district cancelled classes at the beginning of May when the fire first broke out and then again for an entire week as the fire grew. Now, classes are mostly back online.

[3] Breezes and storms return – Monday morning is windy in Albuquerque as a backdoor cold front pushes through the east canyon. Winds will start to lighten by mid-morning, before picking up in the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon across the state, with the winds shifting direction and coming in from the south/southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30-35 mph. Tuesday will be calmer, and winds will strengthen again on Wednesday through Friday.

[4] Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce hosting donation drive for wildfire victims – You can have a chance to help those affected by the wildfires through a donation drive. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is asking people to donate dryer sheets, cleaning products, coloring books, paper plates and activities for kids. The event will be at Hotel Andaluz and will also include appetizers and a raffle. It will be form 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening. Donations will be delivered to families in need on Wednesday morning.

[5] NM Mountain Club celebrates 70th anniversary – The New Mexico Mountain Club is celebrating their 70th anniversary. The club held a party to celebrate and honor their rich legacy of hiking and climbing mountains, canyons and mesas across the state. For more information on the club and how you can become a member visit their website.