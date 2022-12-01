Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New study shows states aren’t budgeting enough for wildfires – A new report finds that seven states are not budgeting enough funds to prevent and fight wildfires, including New Mexico. Based on the findings, researchers recommend states facing wildfire risk need to evaluate how they are budgeting for them and invest more in mitigation efforts. The report also says all levels of government in these states need to better track and report wildfire-related spending.

[2] Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned – A New Mexico man and his family are thankful that some of his stolen ceremonial Regalia was found. After discovering his truck had been broken into, Ashika Trujillo spent all day on Tuesday putting up flyers in Albuquerque. He then got the call from his sister that they had found the items being sold on the street. Not everything was returned, including his daughter’s full Regalia, but he did get his traditional eagle feathers back.

[3] Warmer and quiet around New Mexico Thursday -Temperatures are warmer than yesterday and the warming trend will continue. Southerly wind flow helps temperatures climb by 5 to 20 degrees today. We will see more light winds, with breezes up to 30 mph in the mountains and plains. Skies will start sunny, but clouds will move in from west to east by midday and afternoon. The next storm crosses the Rockies Friday, bringing strong west winds over the state.

[4] ABQ seeking proposals for downtown housing projects – Housing developers still have a few months to apply for access to the City of Albuquerque’s funding for affordable housing downtown. Each project must add at least 50 units of housing located within one of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas. Up to $3 million in city funding has been set aside for projects. The deadline to submit proposals is March 3.

[5] ‘Set your price’ Christmas trees – Saturday, a Christmas tree lot will be set up at Ex Novo Brewing Company in Corrales. At the lot you can pay what you like for a freshly cut pinon tree. The tradition started in 2020. Last year, organizers were able to raise more than $6,500; with proceeds going to the Corrales Food Pantry. The event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Ex Novo.