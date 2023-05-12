Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Las Tusas Fire near Sapello prompts closures, evacuations – Fire officials said the Las Tusas Fire started Wednesday afternoon and had spread quickly because of high winds. The fire has already burned 1,000 acres and several structures. Crews have said that there was minimal growth on Thursday. Highway 94 is closed from the 518 Junction to mile marker 6 along with Country Road 266. Evacuations are still underway for residents along Highway 94 from Canoncito to the intersection at Highway 266.

[2] Shooting in southwest Albuquerque leaves one dead, one injured – APD says around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Dona Arceia St. because of shots being fired. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found two people who had suffered from gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to the hospital, one person died from their injuries and the other is listed in critical condition.

[3] Beautiful Friday ahead of weekend rain chances – Temperatures will warm a few degrees from Thursday’s highs, winds will lighten up and skies will stay mostly sunny. A cold front will move into the state overnight, bringing strong winds to the Rio Grande Valley through Saturday morning. On Sunday, eastern New Mexico will see more widespread rain chances, but the valley and western New Mexico will see more isolated rain chances, especially during the afternoon.

[4] 46-year-old Albuquerque bike business closing due to crime – The Bike Coop near Yale and Central says they’ve been so overwhelmed with crime, they can longer stay open. They have been around for 46 years in Albuquerque. The owner says she manages the store on her own and has been dealing with issues on a monthly basis. She says repairs are running her into the thousands of dollars a month, and she can’t keep up with the expenses. The Bike Coop says they will have their final closing sale on Memorial Day weekend.

[5] Bernalillo County adoption day – Friday is adoption day in Bernalillo County. In 2016 New Mexico’s Second Judicial District set aside the Friday before Mother’s Day as ‘Spring Adoption Day.’ The tradition brings people to children’s court to celebrate kids being officially adopted. Last year, the court completed 108 adoptions.