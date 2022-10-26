Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Socorro schools see uptick in fentanyl use – The superintendent for Socorro high school says fentanyl is circulating inside its halls. The superintendent is frustrated, saying there needs to be stiffer penalties. He said students are arrested and released soon after. School administrators explained this is because there is no place to take the youth. In the past year alone, fentanyl has killed 2 students in the district. Administrators hope the state can increase space at juvenile facilities and include harsher penalties for the adults that sell drugs to minors. The district also says they need more funding for drug prevention programs in the area.

[2] Two arrested in San Juan County for child abuse – A San Juan County couple is accused of severely abusing their children. CYFD and SJCSO performed a welfare check at the home of Lindbergh and Alexis Alonzo on September 16 after Allegations had been reported of inappropriate discipline, close confinement, and inadequate food. Once arriving, deputies said they suspected that children were being closed in a closet for extended amounts of time and not being fed properly. The children were taken to a medical center for screening, and one was found to be severely malnourished. The children were removed from the home, Lindbergh was charged with child abuse causing great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Alexis was charged with child abuse causing great bodily harm.

[3] Mild, quiet day before rain, snow, wind and cold Thursday – The next storm arrives on Thursday. It will bring rain and mountain snow to northern New Mexico from the morning commute to late in the evening. The heaviest snow will fall in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. Several inches of accumulation will be possible from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. Rain is expected across eastern New Mexico through Thursday evening and night.

[4] Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians – Bernalillo County is now taking public input on an ordinance to keep people off medians at dangerous intersections. Commissioner Walt Benson is sponsoring the proposal. It would prohibit people, such as panhandlers, from standing in medians at intersections deemed “dangerous” based on the rate of crashes there. It would also give law enforcement the power to order people to move to sidewalks instead.

[5] KRQE Weather Academy – Local elementary school students are learning about meteorology. KRQE’s Weather Academy kicked off Tuesday at Manzano Day School. Meteorologists Erica Meyer and Zoe Mintz gave a presentation and answered students’ questions about weather. Each student earned the title of “Weather Academy Graduate,” which comes with a certificate, compass and thermometer.