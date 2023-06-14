Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] AFR says they’re responding to more fentanyl overdoses, including in children – According to the State’s Office of Medical Investigator, in the past year, they had nine cases of children under five with fentanyl in their system. AFR has its own data on suspected overdoses. In the last year, AFR had three suspected opioid overdoses in children ages one to five years old, 10 overdoses in children 11-15 years old, and 13 cases in teens 16-20 years old. AFR Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo said there are a number of programs in the community to help with prevention or addiction treatment.

[2] New Mexico senator calls for AI guardrails – Amid the growing concern about artificial intelligence around the country, a New Mexico lawmaker is urging for responsible guardrails to be created. Senator Ben Ray Lujan outlined language equity, privacy, and consumer protections as key areas where responsible regulations are needed. The US Senate is considering two bills on AI: one would require the government to be transparent when using AI to interact with people. The other would establish an office to determine if the US is remaining competitive in the latest technology.

[3] New Mexico sees warmer and breezy days – Temperatures will be heating up, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and 90s at most spots. The warm up will continue this weekend and next week. Winds will be breezy at around 15 to 30 mph by this afternoon. Windier conditions return Thursday through Saturday.

[4] Officials say they have a suspect in Tara Calico case – Nearly 35-years after her disappearance the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department says they have a suspect in Tara Calico case Tuesday. Officials say they believe there is sufficient evidence to submit to the District Attorney’s office for review of potential charges in the case. VCSO says the identities and specifics of the suspects are sealed by the court and will remain sealed until court ordered otherwise. No other information was released at the news conference. The 19-year-old went missing in Valencia County in 1988.

[5] How to celebrate National New Mexico Day on Wednesday – Wednesday is National New Mexico Day. With a valid ID, New Mexico residents will have free access to all 35 state parks, eight state-operated museums, and seven historic sites. According to the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, 25 of the 33 counties in New Mexico have a location offering free access.