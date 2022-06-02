Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] FEMA says not many applicants for assistance after wildfires – FEMA is sending out a call to anyone who has been affected by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire; even those who have not lost their home. Right now they say $2.3 million in assistance has been approved, but they only have 790 applicants. Which is a concerning number considering more than 27,000 people have been evacuated in some form. Some reasons to apply for assistance include; rental assistance, lodging expenses while displaced or money needed for home repairs. FEMA says not having insurance wont stop you from getting assistance.

[2] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – Evacuation warnings are being dialed back in more communities around the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire after it saw very little growth in recent days. Residents in Angel Fire, Black Lake and nearby areas have been downgraded from the ‘ready, set, go’ system to normal status. Officials say it is a testament to the hard work of the firefighters. This fire, the largest in state history, has now burned close to 316,000 acres.

[3] Showers and thunderstorms for Rio Grande Valley and east – Thursday morning is cloudy in eastern New Mexico, but sunny for the Rio Grande Valley and west. Moisture has moved in overnight as a backdoor cold front pushed through the Rio Grande Valley, but the winds have died down. The front will bring big changes to eastern NM today. Skies will stay cloudy through early Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will be much cooler than normal. Showers and storms will move in from the west during the evening and overnight. There is a low threat for severe weather, just east of the Rio Grande Valley, where a couple of storms may produce damaging wind and hail.

[4] Right-turn signal coming to Paseo, Tramway – The Department of Transportation is re-fixing a busy intersection that they had just fixed. In October, the DOT installed merge barriers to help cars and bicycles share the road to the east end of Paseo Del Norte, where it meets Tramway. Drivers turning right onto Tramway said it puts them at risk of being rear-ended. Now, the DOT will install a traffic signal that will make drivers come to a complete stop, but still be able to make the right turn on red. The DOT says the signal should be up and running within a day or two.

[5] Native artist’s work showcased at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center – An indigenous artist whose work features Dine female superheroes is being showcased in Albuquerque. Shaun Beyale has merged his love for art with his love of comic books. He now creates his own comic book characters that feature strong, native women. His work has bene shown throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will be showcased in the “Testament of Empowerment” exhibit, which opens Thursday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.