KRQE Newsfeed: Felony charges, Controversial bill, Snow & rain today, Slow transition, Little Market

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Details released in recent Amber Alert involving 2 brothers Clorisa Covington, whose sons were at the center of an Amber Alert, is facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping them. A CYFD worker took the three and six-year-old children to a dentist appointment and Covington was allowed to be there. However, police say she grabbed the children and left. Officers later found the three at a hotel on Wednesday and Covington was arrested. In that Amber Alert, police mentioned Covington had been dating Fabian Gonzales who’s awaiting trial for his alleged role in Victoria Marten’s murder. His attorneys want those charges dropped, claiming that connecting him to the Amber Alert could sway public opinion and taint the jury.

[2] Legislation to repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban clears Senate A controversial abortion bill is moving forward in Santa Fe. Senate Bill 10 repeals an abortion ban from the 1960s. Right now, the ban is unenforceable because of Roe V. Wade but the bill’s sponsors wanted to make sure if the Supreme Court ruling gets overturned, abortion stays legal in New Mexico. Republicans have pushed hard to block it, this time introducing alternative bills that would ban abortions.

[3] Weak storm moves in bringing scattered rain and snow Patchy dense fog has settled across most of eastern New Mexico, from the far north to far south. Freezing drizzle may cause icy spots on the roads in the east as well. On the west side of the state, light snow showers are moving in from Arizona. The snow will stay light, turning over to scattered rain showers as temperatures warm. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with the light scattered showers and some northern mountain snow. Temperatures will cool down for most of the state.

[4] Albuquerque teachers union responds to governor’s take on hybrid learning APS is moving to get students back in the classroom. However, the Albuquerque teacher’s union says to expect a slow transition. Governor Lujan Grisham said she’s disappointed only half of the state’s districts are going to hybrid learning right now. But Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein says it’s not so easy, especially for a district as big as APS. Bernstein says when APS does go back, it should start on a voluntary basis.

[5] Downtown Albuquerque’s Little Market offering Valentine’s Day gifts Just in time for Valentine’s Day, an in-person market is offering local gifts for your loved one. This socially distanced Little Market will feature many of the vendors from the Downtown Growers and Rail Yards Markets and will sell Valentine’s Day-inspired gifts. The market is open starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Park Avenue near Eighth Street and Central.