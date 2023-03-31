Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Felon faces federal charges after music videos leads FBI to gun bust – On March 23, the FBI and NMSP executed a search warrant at 37-year-old Julian Leyba’s home. Investigators found guns, one of which was stolen, including a semi-automatic assault rifle, four pistols, and a semi-automatic AR pistol. Police also arrested and charged 34-year-old Jerry Bezie as a result of the search. A music video titled “Heartless” apparently helped investigators figure out what to look for when they raided the homes. The guns, cars, jewelry, and cash were featured heavily in the video. Those items were eventually included in the FBI’s search warrants and are now being held as evidence.

[2] City of Albuquerque speaks on United stadium plans at Balloon Fiesta – The City of Albuquerque has confirmed that a United soccer stadium is being considered near Balloon Fiesta Park. However, city officials made it clear that this location for a stadium is just an idea. According to the city, the land that would be used for the stadium would be the parking lot on the east side of the field. According to officials, United has looked at other possible locations across Albuquerque like Mesa del Sol, near existing UNM sports facilities and some spots on the west side.

[3] Winds staying gusty across New Mexico Friday – The winds will stay breezy across the state today, and very gusty in eastern New Mexico. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be back in effect for eastern New Mexico all day, as wind gusts will reach 60 to 65 mph again. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday by about ten to fifteen degrees, thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning, but sunny by the afternoon.

[4] Mayor Webber delivers Santa Fe’s ‘State of the City’ address – Mayor Alan Webber gave his annual State of the City address, touching on a number of topics. Mayor Webber spoke about affordable housing needs for the city along with pushing for a higher minimum wage, saying it is needed in a post-COVID labor market. He called for cities and towns in northern New Mexico to come together to battle drug addiction and find solutions to provide mental health care.

[5] Fancy food hall, high end shopping coming to Park Square in Uptown – Plans for Park Square in Uptown are quickly taking shape. Officials say the seven acres of Park Square near Louisiana and Indian School will soon transform from current office and retail space to high end shopping and a fancy food hall with up to 20 different vendors. Construction on Park Square will begin in June, they hope to open the doors as early as July of next year.