Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Feds charge Solomon Peña, accomplices in shootings at ABQ elected leaders’ homes – A failed New Mexico House candidate accused of planning and taking part in shootings at the homes of four Democratic elected leaders in Albuquerque, Solomon Peña is now facing federal prosecution. An indictment unsealed Wednesday shows prosecutors with New Mexico’s U.S. Attorneys Office have taken over the case, while prosecutors have also charged two alleged accomplices. Prosecutors have filed eleven counts against Peña, Demetrio Trujillo and his son, Jose Louise Trujillo.

[2] Safety concerns leave UNM men’s basketball games against NMSU up in the air – The annual men’s Lobo-Aggie basketball games are in jeopardy this upcoming season. Security concerns in the wake of a brawl and a deadly shooting connected to the rivalry could put those two games on ice for a second year. UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said he’s been trying to get an understanding of NMSU’s safety plans for Lobo players, staff, and fans for an away game in Las Cruces, but hasn’t been provided any direction on plans for the Pan American Center. NMSU says they have assured UNM their safety plans meet industry standards for college basketball games.

[3] Scattered storms and flooding threat Thursday for parts of New Mexico – More storms will push through the east plains, northeast highlands and Four Corners throughout the morning. There is a low severe threat in the east plains and northeast highlands, where a couple of supercells may produce damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. The middle and lower Rio Grande Valley, as well as southwest NM will stay dry. Winds will be breezy across southeast NM, but lighter than Wednesday for the rest of the state.

[4] Two women accuse former employer South Valley Care Center of age discrimination – Maria Nevárez and Maria Perz, both in their 50s, said their supervisors at the South Valley Care Center gave preferential treatment to English-speaking workers and threatened to replace them with younger staff. The two submitted their complaints to the National Labor Relations Board and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. News 13 asked the center if they had a response to the accusations. They declined to comment.

[5] Local graduates to be honored at bike club – A pair of local graduates will be honored by their bike club. The seniors are part of the Duke City Leadership Lowrider Bike Club. Students receive a bike and a new bike kit, with the help of volunteers the students customize their bike. The club will present two participating graduates with the bikes they built.