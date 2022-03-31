Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] FBI Director addresses Albuquerque’s crime problem – Albuquerque’s violent crime has the attention of one of the nation’s top cops. The FBI director spent Wednesday talking with New Mexico’s law enforcement leaders about the problem and how they can tackle it. Director Christopher Wray called Albuquerque’s uptick in murders last year a “truly horrifying,” and the more than 30 bank robberies so far in 2022 a “serious problem.” But he says the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, made up of 40 officers from the FBI, state, and local police agencies, is trying to address it. Wray says his office is exploring ways to offer Albuquerque more resources.

[2] Rio Rancho teen recalls abusive driving school experience – The Department of Transportation prompted and investigation into the Old School of Driving in Rio Rancho and found driving instructor Francisco Saenz behaving unethically, putting students’ safety in jeopardy. The driving school will lose its license for six months. Several teens and parents say taking the driving tests became terrifying due to verbal and physical abuse. Saenz now must take gender sensitivity training, an anger management course, and a teaching course. After Saenz completes the classes he can request the suspension be terminated early.

[3] Colder start, freezing fog east – Our weather is turning calmer, for the most part, as wind gusts have died down considerably. We are dealing with freezing fog across eastern NM especially in Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, and Clovis. Air temperatures and dew point temperatures both fell below freezing, producing freezing fog and reducing visibility. So allow some extra time traveling in the east. Otherwise, dress for winter this morning with fairly cold temperatures. Higher clouds are already making a comeback across the west ahead of our next storm in the train. Expect more mountain snow/valley rain showers and high wind gusts for late Thursday into Friday.

[4] Albuquerque student graduates high school early after battling cancer – After a tough battle with cancer, one Albuquerque student was able to graduate from Freedom Highschool early. Kristian Medina is the first 2022 graduate of Freedom High School. He was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was seven-years-old, underwent chemo and radiation for three years, and then had a bone marrow transplant. After that, he was in remission for 10 years until 2019, when he had a seizure and was taken to UNM Hospital where they found a brain tumor. During treatment, doctors say the teen never gave up hope of being able to finish school.

[5] Cuts for communities brings free haircuts for kids – The Duke City Gladiators are putting smiles on the faces of kids in the international district with free haircuts. The district attorneys office partnered with the Duke City Gladiators and the Albuquerque Barber College to put on cuts for communities. Children from the neighborhood were invited to drop by for a haircut, lots of goodies and a chance to hang out with players from the Gladiators. The district attorneys office says this is the latest initiative featuring its mobile resource center.