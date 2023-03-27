Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Months-long FBI investigation leads to drug and gun bust in Albuquerque – The FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force got information that suspected gang members were distributing guns and drugs. This led to two search warrants. On March 23, NMSP assisted the FBI with carrying out those search warrants. During one of the searches, police found a stolen AR-style rifle along with five other firearms. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and bulletproof vests. During the other search warrant, police found 400 Xanax pills, 100,000 Fentanyl pills, and at least 15 pounds of meth. Along with $12,000 in cash, a hummer, a dump trailer, jewelry, an off-road vehicle, and more. One of the suspects was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of drug trafficking. He is being held pending his district court order on pretrial detention motions. The other was released under pretrial services supervision and he has a status conference scheduled for April 24.

[2] Rust set shooting case special prosecutor selection hearing happening on Monday – Both sides of the Rust movie shooting case are set to face off in court Monday. They will be debating the future of a special prosecutor on the case. Lawyers in the Rust shooting case are set to meet in court Monday morning to discuss if another special prosecutor will be appointed to help district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies try the case. The former special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, stepped down from the position earlier this month, the district attorney (DA) wants to appoint a new special prosecutor.

[3] Cool and breezy weather Monday – A cold front will move into the state today, keeping temperatures chilly to start the week. High temperatures will be about five to twenty degrees below normal. Winds will be gusty in northeast NM, and a wind advisory will be in effect for the northeast highlands, where winds will gust up to 50 mph. The next storm will hit the state Thursday and Friday, bringing rain and snow to western and northern NM, very gusty winds on Thursday, and cooler temperatures by Friday.

[4] Bandelier National Monument fees could increase; officials want feedback – Bandelier National Monument is asking for the public’s input. They are proposing fee increases at two campsites. They want to increase individual fees from $12 a night to $20 at Juniper Campground and raise group rates from $35 to $50 a night for Juniper and Ponderosa campgrounds. The increase in fees will go to improve and maintain the park. The public can submit comments through April 24.

[5] Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association receives grant for upgrades to local trails – New Mexico mountain bikers can expect some much-needed improvements to trails in the Sandia Mountains. The Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association applied for a grant through the state’s Economic Development Department’s Outdoor Recreation Division. They received the max amount possible, $99,000. They plan to use the money to improve existing but not officially marked trails on the east side of the Sandia Crest. AMBA said they plan to kick off construction once the snow melts. They hope to have it completed by next spring.