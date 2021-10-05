KRQE Newsfeed: Father facing charges, Speed cameras back, Warm day ahead, Time to weigh in, Special shapes

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Court documents reveal new details on what led up to death of 2-year-old girl We’re learning more about the Albuquerque father, now facing charges of intentional child abuse resulting in the death of his two-year-old daughter. The toddler died at the Meadowbrook mobile home park off of San Pedro and San Antonio last week. Investigators say signs of past abuse at the hands of her father were clear. According to court records, Garcia petitioned for custody of the children in 2017 after being arrested for abusing their mother. The criminal charges against him were later dismissed. On Friday, the other children were placed in CYFD custody. Garcia is being held in MDC.

[2] Albuquerque to get speed enforcement cameras following city council approval Speed cameras are coming back to the streets in the Albuquerque metro area. The city council voted in favor of the cameras on Monday night. They will be at intersections with the highest crash rates. If someone gets a ticket from a speed camera, they’ll still have the option to either go to a court hearing or pay the $100 fine. They also have the opportunity to do community service instead. Right now, we don’t know when these cameras will go up around town or where they will be. However, according to the city council, the ordinance goes into effect in five days.

[3] Rain on the way for some Tuesday Another quiet and mild start to Day 4 of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, but the wind speeds are beginning to increase slightly. This is all in advance of the next storm arriving later Tuesday bringing heavy rain for western New Mexico and some breezy conditions elsewhere. High temperatures will remain mild for the next three days across the metro area as we’ll hit the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with more cloud cover beginning late Tuesday.

[4] Final meeting to weigh in on Poole Property There are just a few days left to weigh in on what the city should do with an open space area in northwest Albuquerque. The former Poole property sits along the river near Coors and Namaste. The 23-acre plot was at the center of a fight between neighbors and a developer over whether to build homes there. The city bought it and is asking for input on what should happen next.

[5] New special shapes to keep an eye out at this year’s Balloon Fiesta Getting the special shape balloons to New Mexico from all around the world for Fiesta this year has been a challenge because of the pandemic. Eighty-three special shape balloons will be featured but that’s down from around 100. However, 10 new special shape balloons including Freddie the Fox, Tico the Sloth, and a baby dinosaur will be on hand. While Thursday and Friday of Balloon Fiesta are reserved for special shapes, many of them fly almost every day.