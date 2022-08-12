Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect arrested in fatal road rage crash that killed two teenagers – Police have arrested 27-year-old Roger Wilson for the deadly road rage case that killed two teenage girls. Officers responded to two crashes back in June and quickly connected them both. The driver and the 16-year-old passenger involved in the first crash survived, saying it was a road rage crash. They say they were with two other teens when an intoxicated stranger started bothering them. The man allegedly followed them and surveillance video on Central reportedly shows Wilson ramming into the back of their car. The crash killed two of the teens. A mile down the road police say Wilson hit a tree and took off on foot. Wilson is facing two open counts of first degree murder in this case.

[2] Video shows man drive away from police, through Gallup parade – Newly obtained police body camera video shows the initial moments where police tried stopping a driver in an SUV before the vehicle began driving through a parade in Gallup. Video shows 33-year-old Jeff Irving take off toward the parade route. More than a dozen people, including two police officers were hit. Police say Irving was very drunk, more than three times over the legal limit. He has a pretrial detention hearing scheduled Friday.

[3] Drier weekend and higher temperatures across New Mexico – Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry as well, with isolated storms possible in all of the high terrain, but it will be drier than earlier this week. The middle and upper Rio Grande Valley will be mostly dry, but more storms will be possible in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees through the weekend, thanks to nearby high pressure.

[4] Albuquerque approves first Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul and I-25 – The city approved an application from Dawn Legacy Pointe to operate a safe outdoor space for homeless encampments on Menaul, just west of I-25. The site will allow up to 50 people maximum. People with active warrants will not be allowed and anyone living at the site must be actively looking for housing. The plan is to get the space up and running in the next six weeks.

[5] Shaving policy in Hobbs Municipal Schools stirs up controversy – A policy that has been around for more than 30 years in one New Mexico school district is stirring up new controversy this semester. All male students in the Hobbs school district must have a clean shaven face. The superintendent says for safety reasons, it is easier for security to identify a non-student with facial hair. The Hobbs school district says they are always open to reviewing the policy to better reflect and create the best environment to learn. Staff does not fall under this policy.