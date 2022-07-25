Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Fatal Rail Runner crash leaves two dead – The Rail Runner is back up and running after a deadly crash near the San Felipe Pueblo killed two people. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning. A spokesperson with the Rio Metro says a vehicle had gotten on the tracks through a private crossing on the pueblo and was hit by a southbound train with about 90 people on board. No one on the train was injured, but the two people inside the vehicle died. Because the crossing is on private land, the crossing does not have the mechanical arms that are commonly seen, but it does have lights and signs. The identities of the two people who died have not been released.

[2] APD investigating death of suspected burglar – Police are investigating the death of s suspected burglar, allegedly shot by an Albuquerque homeowner. According to APD, residents of a home near Comanche and Morningside confronted a man who was in their kitchen trying to burglarize their home. They say the man stole their keys and tried to steal their vehicle, but the homeowners stopped him. Police say there was a confrontation between the homeowners and the suspect leading to the shooting.

[3] Daily storms and lower temperatures for New Mexico – Light to moderate, scattered showers are moving north/northeast through northern and western New Mexico. More storms will develop in all of the mountains during the early afternoon, and these will move north throughout the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a couple isolated storms in ABQ, especially around the Sandia Mountains. Heavy rain will be possible in the mountains, leading to a flood watch. Burn scar flooding will be a high threat all week. Temperatures will stay cooler than last week.

[4] Albuquerque native returns 40-year-old film to family of photographer – ‘The Unknown Metal Box,’ is a remarkable adventure. Robby Poore, an Albuquerque resident, now living in North Carolina. KRQE News 13 talked to Poore about his quest back in September. He was given a metal box full of film showcasing people and New Mexico from the 70s and 80s. he decided to start scanning the photos during the pandemic. He turned to Facebook and was on a mission to find the rightful owner of the film. Through a hot tub receipt, a genealogist, and some good old detective work, he identified Eloy Pacheco as the man behind the camera. He reached out to Eloy’s siblings and was able to return the film to the family in Albuquerque last week.

[5] Lavender Festival wraps up in Los Ranchos – Planning has already begun for next year’s Lavender Festival after this year’s event wrapped up over the weekend. The event centered around the sweet-smelling mind flower and featured more than 100 vendors, free yoga and lavender growing and cooking classes. The event started in 1994 and still brings in new people every year.