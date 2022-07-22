Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Police say suspect pointed gun at officers during fatal police shooting – A man is dead after being shot by Albuquerque police. Officials say he beat up his wife, then pointed a gun at several people at a busy westside apartment complex. Around 3 p.m. Thursday, APD responded to a disturbance call at the apartment. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. APD Police Chief Harold Medina says a sergeant, who was in his vehicle, saw the man point a gun at him. When the sergeant tried to confront the man, he turned a corner in front of more officers. That’s when at least one shot was fired. He also said the man pointed a gun toward at least three people. Police say they have recovered a gun and shell casings at the apartment complex

[2] Homicide detective, second DNA expert testify in Victoria Martens trial – The trial for Fabian Gonzales continues Friday. Now, the prosecution is shifting it’s focus to Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, claiming they had time to clean up following the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Thursday in court, prosecutors argued DNA evidence found on a bloody towel proves Gonzales helped dismember Victoria. The defense disagreed, saying Gonzales lived in the home and it’s impossible to prove when his DNA got on that towel. An APD sergeant, who was one of the first on the scene also took the stand.

[3] New Mexico sees storms through weekend – A couple of storms are passing through southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing a quick heavy downpour and lightning. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Central and western New Mexico will cool down several degrees by Sunday. Storms will pop up in the mountains moving south during the late afternoon and evening. Saturday, there will be mountain storms, which will move southwest, keeping eastern New Mexico completely dry. The middle Rio Grande Valley may see a daytime storm off of the Sandia’s, but there is a better chance for rain in central NM overnight. On Sunday, storms will be the most widespread in northern and western New Mexico.

[4] Two dead following multi-vehicle crash in southeast Albuquerque – Police wait for results from a driver’s blood test after a deadly crash near the Sunport. Police say a Ford pickup crossed the median on Gibson near Yale into oncoming traffic and hit two cars head-on. Both of the drivers that were hit were killed, but the driver of the pickup survived. Albuquerque police say the pickup driver may have been speeding. They are also looking into whether that driver was drunk or suffered a medical episode.

[5] Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on new ‘Live PD’ spin off – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be making its debut on Reelz’s “On Patrol,” a “Live PD” revamp. BCSO has partnered with the new show alongside departments in Nevada, Florida, South Carolina, Indiana and New Jersey. The sheriffs say they want to show law enforcement in a new way and believe ‘On Patrol’ can do that. ‘On Patrol’ airs Friday night at 7p.m. on REELZ.