Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man turns himself into Albuquerque police after hit-and-run – A driver accused of speeding drunk onto a sidewalk in Old Town and killing a man at a bus stop will not stay behind bars until trial. Police say in late August, Jonathon Sandoval hit Kevin Sanchez at a bus stop. Surveillance video shows Sandoval getting out of his car, removing his license plate and walking away without checking on the victim. Later that morning, Sandoval turned himself in. Prosecutors wanted to keep Sandoval in jail until trial, but a judge released him pointing to a lack of criminal history. A trial date has not yet been set.

[2] New Mexico reaches multi-million dollar opioid settlement with Kroger – New Mexico’s Attorney General Office has reached a $58.5 million settlement Kroger Co. over its role in the opioid crisis. The attorney general’s office says the money will go toward efforts to fight the opioid crisis in local communities.

[3] Wind, rain and snow through the weekend – Moisture increases across the state on Saturday, and widespread rain is expected south of I-40 throughout the day. The Metro and Santa Fe will see a better chance for spotty showers during the afternoon and evening. There will also be a chance for spotty showers through much of central and western New Mexico on Sunday.

[4] UNM sets up new sign at Girard and Central – The University of New Mexico is getting ready to unveil new signage. It will mark the southeast corner of the campus. The university shared a video of crews lowering a sculpture of the UNM logo into place. It overlooked the busy intersection of Central and Girard. For now, the sign is covered and fenced off. The new sign is a part of a $430,000 project to beautify that piece of campus bordering Nob Hill with new infrastructure and landscaping.

[5] River of Lights: What you need to know – The River of Lights is from November 26 to December 30. Tickets will be sold online only. Admission will have different pricing depending on what day you attend. River of Lights will be closed on December 24 and 25.