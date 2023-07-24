Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque police investigate fatal crash, stolen gun case – APD is investigating a fatal crash and a stolen gun case they believe they may be connected. Police were sent to an area near Gold and 2nd just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning after a person called authorities to report that his car was broken into. He allegedly told police that when he approached his vehicle, two people pointed guns at him. One of those guns, police claimed, was stolen from that vehicle. The car was eventually found crashed at Broadway and Hazeldine. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree, then rolled and hit an electric pole and a building on Broadway. The male driver died on scene and a male passenger was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

[2] US officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab – The Government Accountability Office in a report issued Wednesday said while some improvements have been made, the U.S. Energy Department hasn’t taken a comprehensive approach to prioritizing cleanup activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The report came as federal officials hosted a forum Thursday in Los Alamos to talk about cleaning up contaminated soil and groundwater and handling hazardous waste. Environmental management officials at Los Alamos said they expect to complete remaining cleanup activities at the lab by 2043 at an estimated cost of about $7 billion.

[3] Record heat returns to New Mexico this week – Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and several other parts of the state, where high temperatures will be in the 100s, and reaching record hot status. Some light showers will be possible in the east mountains and plains, along with Sandoval and Santa Fe counties. The Metro will stay mainly dry, with sprinkles possible near Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Placitas.

[4] New Mexico Game and Fish hoping to get more teens involved in archery – Game and Fish launched the New Mexico chapter of the National Archery in Schools Program in 2008, hoping to get more students involved in archery. The departments is making it easier to get involved by offering grants that would cover expenses a school would need to get the program started.

[5] New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding finds a new home – The New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding will soon be getting a new home. Executive Director Ashley Fisher says the non-profit provides equine assisted services to people with disabilities from throughout the region, including Santa Fe Public Schools. The nonprofit will be moving to Stanley, New Mexico. They say the move will be beneficial to the horses and the people taking the lessons.