KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal crash, Rent control, Mild day, Angel Tree lighting, Cops for Kids

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD releases photos of vehicle involved in crash that killed boy, injured father A seven-year-old boy is dead after he and his father were struck in a hit-and-run crash while leaving Sunday night’s River of Lights event. Police say the child and his family were using a crosswalk at Central and Tingley when a dar colored off-highway vehicle ran a red light, hitting the boy and his father. Officials say the boy was dragged past the intersection. The father was transported to UNMH where he is expected to survive. There is no word on the condition of the boy’s mother and another family member.

[2] Peoples Housing Project group worried cost of living increase could lead to homelessness A campaign called the Peoples Housing Project is trying to get the attention of lawmakers as they fight for rent control. In New Mexico, laws ban rent control at state and local levels but since the beginning of COVID, rent has steadily increased, making affordable housing for lower-incomes even harder to find. According to a report from Quote-Wizard, the average prices in New Mexico have gone up 33% from 2019. The group behind the project also worked to defeat the city’s $50 million soccer stadium bond.

[3] Mild Monday, but another winter storm arrives midweek This morning is chilly for all, but daytime temperatures will be warmer than they were over the weekend. Southwest flow will help warm temperatures up Monday and Tuesday. Breezes will be up to around 30 mph in the east plains Monday afternoon, and most of New Mexico will become breezy to windy on Tuesday, with gusts around 25-35 mph.

[4] Community decorates Christmas trees to honor children who have died from violence The annual Angel Tree lighting at Civic Plaza is scheduled for this Thursday. Local groups decorated Christmas trees on Sunday to remember children who lost their lives due to violence or abuse. Each tree holds an ornament with a child’s name and picture. Organizers say it’s a way of making sure the lives of those children and their stories are not forgotten. The official tree lighting will start at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza on Dec. 16.

[5] Fulfilling Christmas wishes, annual Cops for Kids event unites youth and law enforcement Dozens of kids from around the metro are all smiles after getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled with the help of local officers. APD’s Cops for Kids annual tradition is back as officers spent the day with dozens of children playing TopGolf, getting their faces painted, and meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus. Hundreds of children then jumped into patrol units, riding in a motorcade to Walmart for a $100 shopping spree.