Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Wife of man killed by drunk driver speaks out after judge reduces sentence – Jeanine Gamez says her husband Joe and a friend went for a bike ride in July 2022, during that ride Joe was hit by a car near Unser and Kimmick. Joe died at the hospital a little more than a week later. The driver, Mollie Duran, faced 21 years behind bars. Hiccups in the investigation led to her eventually pleading to two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Duran was sentenced to nine years. At a recent hearing, Judge Emeterio Rudolfo cut the sentence from nine years to four.

[2] Wastewater testing at 24 New Mexico high schools detects possible drug use – The state has started testing wastewater at 24 high schools in the Metro for illicit drugs. According to the data, seven out of 24 schools detected fentanyl and its metabolite and 21 out of 24 detected cocaine and its metabolite. The state did say that it is not possible to determine whether the drugs are the result of legal drug use or illicit drug use. Officials said they plan to continue testing at every public high school in the state. To see the results, follow this link.

[3] Storm clears out for nice weekend weather – Skies will be sunny this afternoon, and temperatures will stay cool across the state, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday, with high clouds moving in from the west during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees. Areas with snow accumulation will struggle to warm up. Sunday will be sunny and the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s across the state.

[4] Meet the Zia Pueblo artists who handcraft the New Mexico Bowl trophy – New Mexico has a long history of Native American art and each year it is displayed on the national stage during the New Mexico Bowl. While the bowl has undergone many sponsorship changes and hosted a variety of college football teams since 2006, the trophy, a handcrafted game-specific clay pot, has remained the same. Marcellus and Elizabeth Medina of the Zia Pueblo make the bowl trophy. Elizabeth Medina typically starts making the pot in September or October. Once the pot is fired and solidified, Marcellus then begins the painting process,

[5] 26 cadets graduate in AFR’s 101st cadet class – 26 new firefighters are now officially serving the citizens of Albuquerque. Thursday, the city hosted a ceremony to congratulate the newest members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s 101st cadet class. The cadets took their oath, received their helmets and had their badged pinned.