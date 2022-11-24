Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out – The family of the University of New Mexico student killed on campus Saturday, is now demanding answers. They blame a fight at the UNM- NMSU football game involving NMSU basketball player Mike Peake. The family says an officer standing nearby the fight did not do enough to stop it. The family also says Brandon Travis was on academic scholarship at UNM and involved in several on-campus programs.

[2] City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque – The city of Albuquerque is renewing its push to get rid of boarded up problem houses. The planning department’s code enforcement team is dealing with 300 problem properties. If owners refuse to demolish the home, the city can do it and put a lien to recoup the cost of the demolition. It can take years for the city to exhaust all the legal steps before moving on to demolition. That cost is usually around $25,000

[3] Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday – Light snow and rain showers will spread into the northern mountains, northeast highlands and central New Mexico throughout the morning and midday. There will be a chance for scattered rain and snow showers in the Metro through tonight. The heaviest snow will begin in eastern New Mexico Thanksgiving afternoon. Intense snow will fall across the plains through tonight and Friday.

[4] Thanksgiving meals for those in need – Across the metro Thursday, organizations will be providing meals for those who need it. McDonald’s and the Saint Felix Pantry will be providing free turkey dinners on a first come first serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Rio Rancho Blvd. in Rio Rancho. Lindy’s Diner in Albuquerque is also serving free meals from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for anyone in the community.

[5] Sunport expects more passengers this holiday season than pre-pandemic – The Sunport says this week is historically one of the busiest times of the year at the airport, but this year is even busier than usual. Between Saturday and the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Sunport is anticipating 160,000 passengers passing through. That’s 20% higher than last year when pandemic concerns were still heightened. But it’s even 5% more than in 2019.