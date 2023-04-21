Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Family of man killed by Farmington police demands accountability after fatal shooting – The family of Robert Dotson, the man who was shot and killed by officers with the Farmington Police Department after they went to the wrong address, wants the officers involved to face criminal charges. According to the video, the officers realized that just seconds before the shooting they were at the wrong address. The family is calling for the resignation of Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe and also requested the San Juan district attorney and state Attorney General Raul Torrez bring criminal charges of 2nd-degree murder against the three officers involved.

[2] APD: Legally-purchased firearms connected to multiple shooting incidents – The Albuquerque Police Department held a press conference Thursday regarding the three-year-long investigation of legally-purchased firearms that were then distributed and involved in multiple shootings throughout the city. APD Chief Harold Medina says 25-year-old Adin Kellner purchased at least nine firearms between October 2019 and December 2021 – seven of which have been recovered and are connected to 12 shootings in the Albuquerque area.

[3] Winds lighten, cloudier weekend with rain chances – Today will be windy in eastern New Mexico, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect there during the afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will be breezy with winds at around 20 to 35 mph. The wind will lighten more on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny in central and northern New Mexico this afternoon, with full sun across southern New Mexico. Thicker clouds will roll in Saturday and Sunday, leaving skies mostly cloudy and overcast.

[4] Bernalillo County judges have new guidelines to decide when suspects will be detained – The way Bernalillo County judges decide if a suspect will be held or released ahead of a trial is changing. Until now, judges have used the Arnold Tool to make that decision which recommends which suspects should or should not be released. Under the revised guidelines, the District Attorney’s office said the public safety assessment score matrix will be used as a tool to help judges. The decision will be up to the judge on a case-by-case basis.

[5] Cannon Air Force Base hosting first airshow since 2018 – Cannon Air Force Base will host its first air show since 2018 in April. The free show “Wings Over Cannon” will be happening April 22, gates open for the show at 9 a.m. The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will be headlining the show. Cannon’s own Air Commandos will also be part of the show. The show will also feature a hangar dedicated to STEM. The hangar will feature some displays and interactive activities for guests of all ages.