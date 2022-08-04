Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Victim’s family in fatal shooting near the University of New Mexico speaks – 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal was found shot and killed Monday night. Afzaal moved to Albuquerque from Pakistan in 2017 to get his master’s degree at UNM. His family says Afzaal had a passion for politics and volunteered for Melanie Stansbury’s congressional campaign. Stansbury says Afzaal helped launch the state’s first AAPI outreach efforts and had a vision of making the state more inclusive. Afzaal’s older brother, along with his two young nephews were staying with him at the time of his death. He says around 9 p.m. Afzaal went outside and never came back. After calling 911, police told his brother that Afzaal was dead. Witnesses say they saw a car pull up Monday night and start shooting, Afzaal died at the scene.

[2] New Mexico United working on privately funded stadium – New Mexico United is narrowing its picks for the location of its new stadium. The team would only say they are actively working on a privately funded stadium. A city official has confirmed the team is looking at three locations: The UNM property across the street from The Pit and Lobo Village, Mesa Del Sol where the team already has a practice facility and a private property on the west mesa near I-40 and Atrisco Vista. The cost and size of the stadium are still under discussion. The team hopes a privately-owned stadium would have a partnership with the state so New Mexico students could play there and community events could be held there.

[3] Cloudy and stormy, flood watch with evening storms – Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the late morning. Skies will start to clear by midday, before more storms pop up in the mountains this afternoon. The most widespread storms will be in eastern, northern and western New Mexico. A flood watch will be in effect through tonight for the mountains where burn scar flooding will be a high risk. A flood watch will also be in effect for the central highlands and east plains, and parts of the middle Rio Grande Valley.

[4] Albuquerque crews are understaffed and struggling to keep up with weeds – With the recent monsoon rains, comes weeds. Now, many medians in Albuquerque are being overrun with weeds. The city’s Solid Waste Department says one of the big problems contributing to the overgrown weed issues is the fact that the department is understaffed. They say the department has less than half the usual number of crews for median clean up.

[5] New Mexico State Fair holding auditions to sing national anthem – The New Mexico State Fair is holding auditions to sing the national anthem at the PRCA Rodeos during this years’ fair. Singers can audition in person on August 18, or virtually by sending in a link to a video of them singing. The fair runs from September 8 – 18.