KRQE Newsfeed: Family mourning, Looking for release, Windy and warm, New video, Hosting tour

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Vigil held for man killed in road rage shooting near Old Town Family and friends of a man who was killed in a road rage incident near Old Ton held a vigil to remember him. They say Nelson Gallegos Jr. was taking his grandson to school when he got out of his car to confront another driver near Central and Rio Grande on Wednesday. That’s when he was shot and killed. The driver fled and is still wanted. Gallegos Jr. worked for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority and was also a military veteran. Police are still going through surveillance videos from businesses nearby to search for the suspect.

[2] Man who drove three bodies to Kaseman Hospital pushing to get out of jail Attorneys for the man who drove three bodies to Kaseman Hospital after a shootout are trying to get him released from jail. Investigators say in May, Richard Kuykendall was on foot in an alley when a car pulled up and someone started shooting at him. Kuykendall jumped inside the car then got out a few seconds later. Investigators say he threw a gun in a dumpster then drove the car with the bodies of three men inside to the hospital. Kuykendall has not been charged with shooting anyone but he is facing a federal charge of being a felon with a gun. His attorneys want him released to a halfway house on GPS monitoring until his trial.

[3] Cool start, but high winds remain big concern this weekend It’s calm and chilly conditions Friday morning. High cirrus clouds filtered through our skies Thursday, giving us early indications of the next strong storm. Our winds first help us warm up Friday into the lower 80s in the metro area with southwest gusts 20-25 mph.

[4] Video shows moment man blows through DWI checkpoint while fleeing police A newly released video shows the moments a suspected drunk driver blew right through a DWI checkpoint. Video from an officer shows Richard Rodriguez approaching a DWI checkpoint on State Road 63 near Pecos and then making a U-turn. That officer then followed Rodriguez and noticed he was swerving. Officers deployed spike strips and moments after, his tires were deflated Rodriguez slams into an SUV. Rodriguez is facing 11 charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and aggravated DWI among other charges.

[5] City to hold tour of progress on Rail Yards People living in Albuquerque will now have a chance to get a look at renovations happening at the downtown Rail Yards. The city is hosting a tour for community members this weekend, showcasing the work in progress of getting the site ready for future development. The tour is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. and people wanting to attend must RSVP ahead of time.