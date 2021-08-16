KRQE Newsfeed: Family history, Police shooting, Stadium vote, Balloon Fiesta volunteers

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Father of middle school murder suspect has history of shooting near a school – Police say the father of the Washington Middle School shooting suspect was involved in a fight-turned shooting outside another Albuquerque school in 2018. On Friday, police arrested 13-year-old Juan Saucedo at Washington Middle School accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove. Juan’s father, Juan Saucedo Sr, reportedly told police Juan Jr. took his gun from home. In April of 2018, KRQE News 13 reported a feud turned into a shooting between Juan Saucedo Sr. and another man in the pickup line of Highland High School. Given the father’s history, detectives are looking at every factor that may have contributed to the August 13 shooting.

[2] 1 dead, 1 in custody after NE Albuquerque officer-involved shooting – A multi-agency task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an auto theft suspect dead in northeast Albuquerque. Police say it started went two officers found a stolen car at the Walmart off Wyoming and Northeastern Sunday evening. A man and woman then reportedly got out of the stolen vehicle and led officers on a short foot chase. Officers say the man pulled a gun and two officers fired. The man died on the scene and the woman was taken into custody. The Albuquerque Police Department has not released the names of the suspects or officers involved.

[3] Strong and severe thunderstorms to start the work week – Monday is mostly dry and partly sunny. Only a few showers are coming to an end around Gallup, Farmington and the 550 corridor. Monday will be partly sunny and dry until the afternoon and evening when storms will develop in all of the mountains. Storms will move south/southeast off of the mountains, bringing widespread storms to the lower elevations.

[4] Councilors push to explore city’s west side for United stadium – Albuquerque’s City Council is expected to vote on whether to put a question on the November ballot that regarding funding for the New Mexico United proposed stadium. If Albuquerque voters say yes to the $50 million bond later this year, the stadium is expected to go up in downtown Albuquerque. Councilors are also expected to vote on a resolution that would open up the west side for consideration as a possible location.

[5] Volunteers needed for this year’s Balloon Fiesta – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is looking for volunteers. They are looking for welcome greeters, museum shop workers and tour docents. This year’s Balloon Fiesta is happening October 2-10.