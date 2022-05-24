Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Driver accused in school bus crash now facing child abuse charges – The man accused of crashing into an Albuquerque school bus is now facing more charges. Witnesses say Mario Perez was driving his mustang more than 100 mph shortly before he slammed into the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. Perez was originally charged with two counts of child abuse causing serious injury, after two children suffered broken bones. A new indictment tacks on 15 more counts.

[2] Road to recovery: Ruidoso family loses home in the McBride wildfire – More than a month after the McBride fire devastated the Village of Ruidoso, families who lost their homes are starting to pick up the pieces. Karen Roach vividly remembers when the McBride Fire broke out in the Village of Ruidoso. She says it wasn’t long before the road to her house was blocked off. Her teen daughter had fallen asleep at their house, only to wake up and find their backyard porch on fire. She grabbed her two dogs, hopped in a car and had to drive through flames to safety. The family ended up losing their home in the fire.

[3] More storms, cool temperatures and high fire danger -Tuesday morning is chilly in the northern half of the state. Temperatures are cooler and staying cool today, especially in the northern mountains and northeast, thanks to the arrival of a strong backdoor cold front. Highs will only climb into the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern mountains, east and southeast plains by midday, moving eastward through the afternoon and evening. A couple of storms in southeast New Mexico may be strong and severe, with damaging wind, hail and a tornado.

[4] Black Fire update – The Black Fire in the Gila National Forest is now burning close to 150,000 acres, after growing nearly 50% over the weekend. It has already reached close to half the size of the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire, which has been burning since early April. Officials have ordered a few new evacuations, but so far the fire still is not threatening any major population centers.

[5] Las Cruces mother donating breast milk amid formula shortage – A Las Cruces woman is helping moms who are struggling due to the formula shortage. Tiffany Hilliker is now donating her own breast milk to moms who can not find formula. The mom of two took to Facebook Sunday night, offering up osme of her supply. She says she has already heled seven moms in the area. Hilliker says if you are a mom who needs help right now, you can reach out to her on Facebook.