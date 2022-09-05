Monday’s Top Stories

[1] Woman charged for helping suspect in fatal Blakes Lotaburger robbery – A second person is now facing charges in connection to the robbery and murder at an Espanola Blake’s Lottaburger. Police say Adelene Urquijo acted as the getaway driver for Ricky Martinez Jr, after he allegedly shot and killed Cypress Garcia during the robbery. According to a criminal complaint, she told police she was waiting for Martinez in the car, she heard gunshots and when Martinez got back into van he admitted to shooting Garcia and demanded her to drive away. She is scheduled to be in court September 28.

[2] Study says City of Albuquerque is ‘not doing enough about the homeless’ – The city of Albuquerque is sharing the results of its recent survey trying to understand how residents feel about the quality of life in the city. The results show some of the biggest concerns revolve around crime and homelessness. A majority said the city is doing a poor job handling homelessness in the city. When it comes to safety 81% said they feel safe in their neighborhood during the day, but drops to 51% at night, with some saying they don’t feel safe at all. The study also highlighted the unique culture, friendly people and food in the city.

[3] Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day – Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will move southwest off of the high terrain. A few storms will move into the middle Rio Grande Valley, with a chance in Santa Fe down to the ABQ Metro. This week will be hot, with warmer than normal highs and even some near record temperatures. Skies will be drier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a better chance for mountain storms this weekend.

[4] New group helping those impacted by fires and floods – A group of residents from San Miguel and Mora counties are putting together a new foundation to help raise money and meet community needs. The Mora, San Miguel Long Term Recovery Group is still in the early stages, but the group hopes to fill any gaps left by other organizations. The group says its already helping those in the communities and hopes to continue doing so.

[5] Albuquerque restaurant donating funds to injured football player – Bubba’s 33 said they will be donating some of their proceeds to help a football player in Las Cruces. Senior linebacker for Organ Mountain, Abraham Romero collapsed on the field during a game on August 26. Ever since collapsing, Romero has been in a medically-induced coma at an El Paso Hospital. Bubba’s 33 said they’re going to give some of what they earn from sales to help pay for his medical costs. Every purchase made through September 12 will go to the Las Cruces Booster Club which will pass it to Romero’s family.