Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] NM mom arrested, charged for the death of 7-month-old nearly a year later – Victoria Perla Romero was charged with child abuse resulting in the death of her 7-month-old in 2022 and is charged which child abuse for the exposure to drugs in her other kids and grandchild. According to court documents, in June 2022, Romero was sleeping when her 7-month-old fell between a bed and window sill, face down. The medical examiner’s report ruled the death accidental, but the report noted the infant tested positive for meth which, ‘significantly contributed to death.’ At that time, Romero’s grandchild and two of her children living with her all tested positive for meth.

[2] More than 20 bills listed as pocket vetoed by Governor Lujan-Grisham – From firefighter bonuses to a statewide anti-litter campaign, we’re getting a better look at all the bills the governor decided not to act on: the pocket vetoes. These are the bills left unsigned, without explanation. As of Monday afternoon, 21 bills are listed as falling under this category. One of those bills would have created the firefighter recruitment fund and given signing bonuses to first-time firefighters. Another a bill would have changed how commissioners are appointed to the state Game Commission.

[3] Warmer weather continues to move in – A warming trend continues all across New Mexico to start the week. Even warmer weather is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday, when Albuquerque could see its first 80° day of the year. Winds pick up statewide on Thursday. Widespread gusts up to 45 mph will be likely. This will bring a high fire danger to eastern New Mexico. A few spotty showers and mountain snow is possible Thursday across western and northern New Mexico into southern Colorado.

[4] FBI: Reports of active shooter at Tamaya Resort a “hoax” – The FBI said reports of an active shooter near the Tamaya Resort turned out to be a hoax. The reports prompted a massive police presence on the Santa Ana Pueblo near Bernalillo Monday afternoon putting the resort and golf course on lockdown. However, investigators found no evidence that shots were fired, no one was hurt, and no guns were found.

[5] Aggie Fashion Club hosting 3rd annual Sustainable Fashion Show – The Aggie Fashion Club will host its 3rd annual sustainable fashion Thursday at the student union. They’ll show off outfits made from reused material like paper, bubble wrap, product labels, and retail bags. They’ll also have access to vintage fabrics. The theme for this show is “Aggie Avant Garde” highlighting NMSU’s culture and identity.