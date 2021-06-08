KRQE Newsfeed: Facing a judge, Roswell flooding, Red Flag Warnings, Gas tax, Summer camp

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Passenger who tried to breach cockpit on flight diverted to Albuquerque identified The man charged with trying to breach the cockpit of a plane is set to face a federal judge Tuesday morning. That Delta flight heading from Los Angeles to Nashville had to be diverted to Albuquerque last week. The federal criminal complaint details when authorities say Asiel Christian Norton tried to stop the plane in mid-flight, rushing the cockpit and pushing a flight attendant. He was held down by passengers who then zip-tied him.

[2] City, county leaders can’t agree on how to fix levee breach near Roswell Flooding continues in Roswell from a breached levee while city and county leaders can’t agree on a fix for the problem. Heavy rain fell on southern New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend, causing flooding in south Roswell. Mayor Dennis Kintigh says he is growing impatient as it’s the Chaves County Flood Commission’s levee. The commission’s superintendent says they won’t fix it until the flow stops and area is dried out. The flooding has caused major road and property damage.

[3] Smoky conditions continue Tuesday as temperatures climb It is a very smoky morning across the Rio Grande Valley and northwest quadrant of the state. Air quality is unhealthy for everyone in the Albuquerque metro and unhealthy for sensitive groups for the rest of central and northwest NM. Smoke has settled because of light winds, but it will be dispersed and pushed northeast throughout the day as the winds pick up more.

[4] Albuquerque city councilors uphold gas tax veto The City of Albuquerque’s proposed two cents per gallon gas tax will not be heading to the voters. City councilors approved the measure last month which would have put the tax on the ballot in November 2022 to help pay for the City’s backlog of road projects. However, Mayor Keller vetoed that decision, arguing there were legal issues with deciding to put something on the ballot so far in advance. But some city councilors argued it should still be up to voters.

[5] Kids, counselors thrilled New Mexico summer camps reopened Summer camp is back on in the Albuquerque metro with many kids and counselors excited to be back. Last year, the pandemic canceled all summer camps, but this year they are back on with some COVID safety modifications. The JCC Albuquerque says they will clean each space after it’s used and build new shade structures to give kids more space to be outside. Children must also wear masks at all times.