Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Medical examiner, lead investigator questioned in Victoria Martens trial – Prosecutors appear to be wrapping up their case against Fabian Gonzales, as an medical investigator and the lead detective on the Victoria Martens murder case took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. The defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria. Prosecutors are arguing Gonzales helped clean up the scene and contributed to a dangerous environment that led to Victoria being killed.

[2] Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Tuesday night APD responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Rhode Island St., near Copper Ave. and Rhode Island St. When officers arrived they would find a man dead next to a car that had been shot up. The identity of the man has not been released. APD is asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out to them.

[3] New Mexico sees scattered storms and flooding threats – We will see more storms across the state today, starting in the early afternoon in the mountains, and moving northeast and northwest during the mid-afternoon and evening. Storms in northern NM will be slow moving and erratic. There is a high chance for flash flooding and burn scar flooding, even mudslides in the mountains. A flood watch is in effect from noon through tonight in most of western NM, the northern and Sacramento Mountains and southwest Colorado. The Metro could see a couple of isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening.

[4] Albuquerque Police will soon have less federal oversight – The Department of Justice is loosening its reigns on Albuquerque Police. The city is expected to announce which areas the feds will no longer need to monitor. APD has been subject to the DOJ settlement for years over its use-of-force practices. In a statement, Chief Harold Medina says a judge has determined the department’s improvements in certain areas means those areas no longer need federal oversight. The city is now working to reform rules on how much oversight the DOJ will have on the department.

[5] Academy for film and TV expands to Las Cruces – The state is expanding a program aimed at training New Mexicans for careers in the film industry. The state secured $40 million in funding during the last legislative session for the “Next Generation Media Academy,” offering certificates for film and TV jobs. The academy launched in Albuquerque earlier this year. Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an additional branch at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College.