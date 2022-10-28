Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death – Fabian Gonzales has been sentenced to 37.5 years behind bars, the maximum sentence, for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. The sentence is for allowing Victoria’s death to happen, dismembering the body, and trying to cover up the crime. The judge ruled that two of the tampering charges might present double jeopardy, so she combined those into one sentence which resulted in 37.5 years. With good behavior Gonzales could be out in 17 years.

[2] Video: Deputies respond to home of man accused of killing wife in Las Cruces – New video has been released showing what prompted deputies to open fire on a Las Cruces restaurant owner in his own home last month. Robert Yacone survived the shooting but got hit with a murder charge after deputies found his wife, Kimberly Yacone, shot to death inside the home. In lapel video, deputies can be heard repeatedly calling to him but he refused to show himself. Instead, he cursed at deputies and told them he was armed. He told them again that he was armed and less than a minute later he appeared in the doorway and that’s when deputies opened fire.

[3] Storm exits New Mexico, warmer and drier weekend ahead – Temperatures will be cooler in southern New Mexico, by around ten degrees. Meanwhile, central and northern New Mexico saw their coldest temperatures on Thursday and will begin warming up Friday. The storm continues to push east through Texas, and it will bring the rain and wind with it by this evening. Skies will clear tonight, and the weekend is looking mostly sunny, warmer and calmer for all.

[4] New Mexico sees record number of visitors from other states – The tourism industry in New Mexico is making a comeback. According the the state tourism department, in 2021 visitors spent a record $7 billion in the state, breaking a 2019 record. There were also a record number of visitors in 2021 with more than 39 million. That brought around $472 million in taxes to the state government and around $236 million to local governments after factoring in visitor-supported jobs.

[5] SpaceX Falcon flies over New Mexico – A strange light over New Mexico skies Thursday night turned out to be the SpaceX Falcon. It launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central California coast. The mission, which was visible from New Mexico, put 53 satellites into orbit.