Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Fabian Gonzales trial: Day 2 – The trial for Fabian Gonzales, the man accused of helping dismember and burn the body of 10-year-old Victoria Martens continues Thursday. Jessica Kelley will be back on the stand this morning. She is the only person we know was inside the apartment when 10-year-old Victoria Martens was murdered. Now, she is testifying in the case against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales.

[2] Hobbs mother charged with stabbing 11-year-old son to death – A mother is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in Hobbs. Mary Johnson and her son, Bruce, were found with stab wounds at a home on north Dal Paso over the weekend. Lea County deputies say Bruce died at the hospital but not before telling them his mother was responsible. Mary Johnson survived what deputies say were self-inflicted stab wounds. The boy’s father told investigators he and his son moved to Hobbs for Oklahoma to get away from Mary, who was abusing the boy. She eventually moved to Hobbs to spend time with him before their divorce went through. She is charged with first-degree murder.

[3] More mountain storms to end work week – This morning is sunny and mild, with no issues for the morning commute. Dry air from the east keeps all of eastern New Mexico, and much of the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners dry today. We will see isolated storms in the mountains, especially the northern and western high terrain.

[4] Lawmaker renews push for high-speed train through New Mexico – There is a renewed push for a high-speed rail through New Mexico. The idea is being proposed by Las Cruces Senator Bill Soules. The train would travel between 150 and 200 miles per hour from Chihuahua, Mexico, then through New Mexico, all the way to Denver. Senator Soules acknowledges it would be a long, challenging – and pricey – project, but argues it would be worth it. New tracks would be needed to be built to make the high-speed system safe.

[5] City officials break ground on new retail space development in Rio Rancho – A new grocery store concept is in the works in Rio Rancho. The Village at Rio Rancho at Unser and Westside is being spearheaded by Albertson’s. It will feature Albertson’s Market Street, restaurants, and other retailers all inside the store. The space has been in the works for two decades. Officials say it could bring about 400 jobs to the area. The Village is scheduled to be complete by fall of next year.