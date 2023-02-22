Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Extreme wind, mountain snow and valley rain Wednesday – High wind warnings are in effect until 2 a.m. tonight, as winds will gust at 60 to 85 mph across the state. Wind will cause wind damage, blowing dust and snow, power outages, and strong crosswinds on the roads. There will also be winter weather in the mountains and Four Corners. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect until 8 p.m., and the high terrain may pick up half a foot to over one foot of snowfall. Roads will be slick by this afternoon, as the snow moves in.

[2] Deming high utility prices investigated by state auditor – People in Deming have been shocked and outraged by skyrocketing utility bills. The problem has gotten so bad, the state auditor is now getting involved. The city of Deming announced in November they would audit their utility system after a whistleblower made allegations of overbilling. New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas said he was waiting for a copy of the audit, but after more complaints from the public and pressure from lawmakers, he decided to investigate the bills himself. The state auditor opened a special audit on Feb. 15. Depending on what his office finds, the case could be referred to the attorney general, law enforcement, or the area’s district attorney.

[3] What’s next? City of Albuquerque sees new vision for Rail Yards Master Plan – The city has come out with a new master plan 16 years after buying the Albuquerque Rail Yards to redevelop and preserve it. The 167-page plan lays out rules, such as maximum height limits for new buildings and mandating shops along Second Street facing the Barelas Neighborhood as the city looks for developers to build apartments, a hotel, shops, restaurants, galleries and performing spaces. They also plan to refurbish old buildings. The updated plan also pushes for a new train stop at the rail yards, underground parking garages, and a rebuilding of the historic turntable and smokestack.

[4] House lawmakers push for mental wellness rooms statewide for schools – While a bill aimed at bringing mental wellness rooms to schools makes its way through this legislative session, a group of students are doing their part to showcase why they think it’s needed. Students at the New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts are putting together a documentary, inspired by a class project and some new legislation. The documentary will showcase the process of lawmakers trying to pass House Bill 12, a bill that would bring a mental wellness room into schools across the state.

[5] Albuquerque high school student to meet leaders in medical field – An Albuquerque Academy student has received a special honor with the chance to take a trip to meet the leaders of today’s medical field. Sophomore Mario Leyba, Jr. will head to Boston for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in June. High school students at the conference will learn from winners of the Nobel Prize, scientists, leaders in medicine, and more at the event. Leyba, Jr. whose dad is a surgeon, hasn’t decided yet whether to pursue a career of his own in medicine.