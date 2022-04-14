Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New McBride Fire evacuations ordered for Ruidoso – Hundreds of firefighters are now heading to the area as it closes in on Ruidoso’s main drag. The fire jumped Gavilan Canyon road Wednesday, prompting another wave of evacuations. Officials say the Ruidoso convention center has been opened to house those displaced families. The fire has already claimed more than 150 structures, including homes. A type 1 command team coming will ramp up the number of people fighting the fire from 250 crew members, to more than 700.

[2] New Mexico State Police investigating deceased victims in the McBride Fire – New Mexico State Police confirm the deaths of two people at one of the homes that burned from the McBride fire on Tuesday in Ruidoso. Authorities say they were told that couple had been unaccounted for since the fire had started. On April 12, Ruidoso Police received information about an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the McBride Fire, but were unaccounted for by family members. On April 13, With the help of Ruidoso Police and Bonita Volunteer Fire Department, NMSP were able to locate the remains of two individuals.

[3] Winds lighten a bit, but fire danger remains high – The wind has calmed down Thursday morning, thanks to cold temperatures and the retreat of strong upper level jet stream winds. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be a warmer day, but an even bigger warm up arrives Friday through the weekend. The winds will stay lighter today but still breezy. Eastern New Mexico will see the highest winds, out of the southwest/west at 25-40 mph. Fire danger will be high again, and red flag warnings will be in effect for this area, due to the breezy conditions and very low relative humidity. The Rio Grande Valley and low terrain of western NM will see westerly winds up to 15-25 mph.

[4] Albuquerque speed cameras begin issuing fines in May – Starting May 25, Albuquerque’s new speed cameras are expected to be up and running. The city is starting with three cameras in areas police have identified as speeding hotspots. Two on Gibson and one on Montgomery near Eubank. Speeders captured on those cameras will receive $100 citations. Within the year, the city plans to have ten cameras. Some will be in fixed locations and other in vehicles patrolling the city.

[5] New Mexico nonprofit helps college athletes dress for banquet – New Mexico Highlands University is partnering with a local nonprofit to make sure their student athletes are dressed to the nines for their upcoming banquet. Locker 505 took dress clothes to Las Vegas Wednesday. The teams were able to pick out formal outfits for the inaugural student athlete banquet. All of the clothes are being donated. All 200 of the student athletes who took park also brought in their own donations for younger kids in need.