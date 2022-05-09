Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – There are renewed pleas for residents in evacuation zones for the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire to leave now. This is after massive fire has swelled to more than 176,000 acres. Crews have worked for weeks to keep the fire contained in front of State Highway 518, but yesterday high winds pushed those flames past the highway. Law enforcement and fire officials are urging people in affected areas to leave. San Miguel County, Ojo Feliz, Apache Lake, Los Hueros, Los Lefeberes, Ocate and Naranjos are being told to leave now.

[2] Cerro Pelado Fire – A shift in the Cerro Pelado Fire has residents in Los Alamos County getting ready to leave their homes. Monday morning, Los Alamos County and Los Alamos National Laboratory will move from the ‘ready’ into the ‘set’ evacuation status. That means they could be told to evacuate at any minute. Officials say the fire’s east side grew overnight on Saturday. It’s now more than 37,00 acres. Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed through May 15 to allow families to get ready to evacuate if needed.

[3] Strong winds and extreme fire weather this week – Temperatures are mild and we will stay hot across the state Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will pick up for all of New Mexico by midday. High wind warnings will be in effect for the central, western, northern high terrain and the northeast and central highlands, where winds will gust up to 60 mph from the southwest. There may be wind gusts as high as 70 mph in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

[4] 2 teens among 3 dead at west side Party City shooting – Albuquerque Police are continuing their investigation into what they are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a store near Coors and Ellison after a caller said a man pulled a gun and killed himself. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man who died of an apparent suicide. They also found a 16-year old boy and 16-year-old girl, both had been shot and killed. Detectives are investigating the man, including a history with the female victim and her family. The preliminary investigation appears to show the man knew both victims.

[5] Explora! bringing back Teen Night – Explora! is bringing back their teen night this Friday, May 13. The event offers teens a chance to visit their favorite exhibits and enjoy a night at the museum, just for kids ages 12 to 19. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are limited. Tickets can be purchased online.