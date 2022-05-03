Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Some facing evacuation orders refuse to leave homes – More evacuations could be coming for the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire. Evacuations are already in place for east Cinder in Las Vegas. People who were evacuated to a middle school gym in that area now have to evacuate again. The Red Cross has now opened a shelter in Glorieta, but some people are choosing to stay. Anna-Marie Trujillo and her children evacuated to Albuquerque, but she says her husband and his father stayed back to help fight the fires from reaching their homes.

[2] Even stronger winds by later Tuesday – Temperatures are below freezing in northeast New Mexico Tuesday morning, prompting a freeze warning until 9 AM. This is thanks to a cold front that moved through on Monday. The rest of the state is seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be a warmer and windy day. Highs will climb back into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Winds are starting mostly light, but stronger wind gusts will return for the afternoon, evening and overnight.

[3] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire is now the close to the size of Albuquerque, putting it on track to be one of the largest wildfires in New Mexico history. The fire is getting close to reaching the size of the 2011 Los Conchas Fire which scorched 156,000 acres. Crews fighting the fire Monday say they were able to maintain the lines protecting Mora. Winds have been fanning flames to the southern part of Las Vegas and the west side of Mora and Cleveland.

[4] Police provide update to April officer-involved shooting – More information has been provided about the 20-year-old man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police. Police say the shooting in April started with an armed carjacking. When officers spotted the stolen vehicle the driver, John Withers, sped off running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road. He then got out and started running. Investigators say that’s when he fired shots toward officers, who fired back, killing him. Court records show Withers had a long criminal history.

[5] New Mexico photographer’s work now in Smithsonian – A New Mexico artists is celebrating a big accomplishment. Frank Blazquez has a passion for street photography, telling the hard stories of people who have lived troubled lives. Now, his portrait of the Gallegos twins is hanging in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. It’s part of the ‘Outwin 2022 American Portraiture Today’ exhibit.