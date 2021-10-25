KRQE Newsfeed: Ethics complaint, Making changes, Warm and breezy, Trial begins, House of horror

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Ethics complaint filed against Stop the Stadium group An Albuquerque man is filing an ethics complaint against the group Stop the Stadium that’s working to defeat the city’s $50 million soccer stadium bond. Joaquin Baca lives near one of the preferred sites for the stadium and is not affiliated with New Mexico United. He says he filed an ethics complaint against the Party for Socialism and Liberation who he’s claiming is behind the group Stop the Stadium. Baca is claiming the group has been operating as a PAC but hasn’t registered as one. The city requires PACs to register if they take in or spend more than $250.

[2] Downtown Albuquerque employee seeks parking solutions after car repeatedly vandalized The City of Albuquerque is making changes after one employee says he’s tired of walking out to a vandalized car. The man, who wants to remain anonymous, says in the past month, he’s spent thousands of dollars repairing his car. He says it happens often to downtown employees who can’t afford to park in secured city garages. The city says free parking is impractical because the parking department is entirely funded by revenue made at meters and garages. Even city employees pay $40 a month for parking but say they can now offer downtown employees the same monthly rate that city employees pay.

[3] Warm and breezy day before a strong storm arrives Tuesday This morning is chilly but quiet. Layer up today, as temperatures will climb from the 30s, 40s and 50s into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. Skies will stay sunny and dry, but the wind will start to pick up in the afternoon. Winds will come in from the south/southwest up to around 25 mph, but higher gusts to around 30-35 mph may be found in the Four Corners.

[4] Jury selection begins in trial of Albuquerque man charged with murder Jury selection is set to begin in the trial for a man accused of shooting his neighbor after a fight over a barking dog. Christopher Tabor is accused of murdering Daniel Salazar in 2019 near Second Street and Candelaria. Police say after the two argued, evidence proves Tabor shot Salazar in a sniper-like position in his backyard using the fence to hide.

[5] Albuquerque family celebrates Halloween in style One local home is turning heads this spooky season. The house, near Universe and Irving, is decked out with Halloween decorations from bright colorful lights, to skeletons, clowns, a grave, and much more. The family says it’s how they celebrate their favorite holiday. Barbara Santos says they are planning to add even more to their decorations ahead of Halloween