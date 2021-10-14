KRQE Newsfeed: Ethics complaint, Guilty verdict, Breezy spots, Bus brawl, Major upgrades

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque mayoral candidate accused of violating FCC provisions An Albuquerque Republican mayoral candidate, Eddy Aragon is receiving some backlash after a campaign group that backs one of his opponents is accusing him of breaking state and federal laws. Aragon is on his self-owned AM radio station daily. Karen Montoya, who is running a political action committee for mayoral candidate Manny Gonzales says he is using it to promote his campaign and that airtime should be reported. Montoya also says Aragon is violating FCC equal time provisions for candidates. However, Aragon insists the other candidates are welcome at any time and that the invitation is enough to prove there’s no violation. Mayoral candidate Tim Keller did not comment on the accusations.

[2] Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Farmington Mennonite woman The former airman who killed a Mennonite woman from Farmington received a guilty verdict from an Arizona jury. They found Mark Gooch guilty of first-degree murder for abducting Sasha Krause from her Mennonite church in January of 2020. Krause was found shot to death a month later in the woods outside Flagstaff. Gooch faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced before Thanksgiving. San Juan County will now begin its own case since the abduction happened in New Mexico.

[3] One last system brings winds, cooler temperatures before quiet pattern arrives This morning is very cold, in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. The weather is dry and clear. Another storm crosses Colorado today, bringing some snow and rain showers to southern Colorado. Around an inch of snow will be possible in the higher terrain. Breezes will pick up this afternoon across New Mexico to around 30 mph across the state with higher gusts around the mountains.

[4] ‘I’ll spank you’: Video shows fight between bus driver, passenger New video shows an Albuquerque bus driver taking matters into his own hands. Back in February, 54-year-old Ivan McFadden got on an ABQ Ride bus and started yelling about the city’s COVID rules. The bus driver then stops the bus to tell McFadden to get off. Shortly after, McFadden starts to kick the bus door. That’s when the bus driver gets off and starts fighting with McFadden before pinning him to the ground. The city says his actions warranted disciplinary action.

[5] Golf courses on the rebound after years of struggling The city’s golf courses are seeing an increase in visitors thanks to some major upgrades. The courses had been struggling for years when the city commissioned an independent study in 2017. One of the recommendations was to close one of the courses but instead, the city decided to follow another one of the recommendations and invest in improvements. The city says for the first time in years, golf revenue has exceeded its budget.