Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Councilors seek answers after Española mayor fires city manager – There is confusion among leaders in Española after their city manager was abruptly fired. City Councilors News 13 spoke to said they don’t know why Mayor John Ramon Vigil removed City Manager Jordan Yutzy from his post last Wednesday. When News 13 asked him about it, all he would say is that it is a personnel matter. That lack of an explanation has councilors and residents frustrated. More could be revealed Tuesday when the council is scheduled to discuss the matter during their regular meeting.

[2] PNM says it has enough electricity to meet demand during summer heat – With triple-digit temperatures sweeping New Mexico, PNM is assuring customers, they are ready for the surge in demand. PNM said customers should not be worried about losing power this year. The power utility had raised the possibility last year saying the closure of the San Juan Generating Station could lead to a power shortage. PNM says it’s still a good idea to conserve electricity whenever possible by closing blinds, using ceiling fans, and making sure homes are well insulated.

[3] Storm chances Friday through the weekend around New Mexico – Friday is going to be another hot day, only a couple degrees cooler than Thursday, thanks to more clouds and rain overhead. Clouds and showers will start to pop up during the early afternoon. Showers and storms will start moving east into the Rio Grande Valley around 3 PM and after. The northern mountains and east side of the state will see plenty of storm activity. On Saturday, the pattern will be similar, bringing more scattered showers and storms to the same areas as Friday.

[4] ABQ crosswalk six years in the making disappears months after being put up – The city of Albuquerque has been planning to put a crosswalk at the intersection of Rio Grande Blvd. and Hollywood Ave. since 2017. In March, it finally went up, but the crosswalk never lived up to expectations. At the time, the crosswalk had a sign with flashing lights to warn drivers to stop for pedestrians. As of Thursday, all that’s left are two metal boxes and some scrapes in the pavement. The city of Albuquerque released a statement that said in part: “The crosswalk at Hollywood and Rio Grande has been temporarily removed and is being redesigned for a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon.”

[5] ‘Van of Enchantment’ brings educational projects to kids in New Mexico – The Rotary Club of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Children’s Museum worked together to bring Michaelann Parea’s vision to life, after she was killed while participating in a charity bike ride last September. The goal of the van is to bring educational STEM projects to children throughout northern New Mexico. Dick Jones, a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, said him and other volunteers fill boxes with STEM lesson kits that contain simple items, which the kids turn into fun and educational projects.