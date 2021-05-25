KRQE Newsfeed: Employees fired, Getting sued, Hot day, New stadium, Gone forever

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] High-ranking CYFD employees fired after raising concerns about state agency Two former CYFD employees say they were fired after raising questions about the agency’s use of a private messaging app. In April, CYFD came under fire for the use of Signal, an app in which messages among staff disappear. Former CYFD public information officer Cliff Gilmore submitted a letter to Department Secretary Brian Blalock, recommending employees stop using Signal. On May 6, Gilmore and his wife who raised the same concerns were both fired. The governor’s office tells KRQE News 13 employees like Gilmore can be terminated at any time for any reason and the administration doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

[2] Workforce Solutions facing lawsuit over claims of denying applications The Department of Workforce Solutions is being sued by eligible New Mexicans who say they never got to apply for federal assistance. An attorney with New Mexico Legal Aid says her clients never got the federal unemployment benefits she says they were entitled to because the department didn’t allow her clients to apply for the benefits. The Department of Workforce Solutions declined an interview, saying they’re unable to comment on pending litigation.

[3] Mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb Tuesday This morning is quiet, clear, and cool. Temperatures are especially chilly in western and northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. With high-pressure building, skies will stay mostly sunny, winds calmer and temperatures hotter.

[4] How soon could New Mexico United get its own stadium? New Mexico United has laid out its plans for a new stadium and they’re looking at downtown. The team is looking for a 10,000 to 15,000 seat stadium, costing between $50 million to $100 million. United CEO Peter Trevisani says he is looking at what worked in other cities with new fields like Colorado Springs. He says it’s a good example of how a stadium can revitalize a neighborhood. The findings of the city’s study are expected in late June or early July.

[5] Wells Fargo retires hot air balloon program leaving pilots without iconic stagecoach balloon After over 30 years in the air, the Wells Fargo stagecoach balloon will not fly in this year’s Balloon Fiesta or anywhere ever again. At nearly 15,000 pounds, the balloon is hard to miss. It’s also leaving its pilot Ron Sanchez and others without a balloon to fly. There’s no official word on why the decision was made. Wells Fargo said they still support the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta but have moved the expenses of maintaining and flying a balloon program to put funding on other areas.